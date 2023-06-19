British man, 25, drowned after being swept out to sea in southern France

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to a beach on France's Atlantic coast, just south of Bordeaux, on Sunday after the man got into difficulty in the water.

He was pulled from the water at Biscarrosse-Plage at around 9am, but emergency services were unable to resuscitate him.

Local authorities said that he was a 25-year-old British man.



In a separate incident on Sunday, a four-year-old French child also got into difficulty in the water on the same stretch of coastline. They were airlifted to hospital and remain in a critical condition.

Authorities have warned swimmers to be careful of riptides in the area, and pay attention to the flags on the beach which denote whether swimming is safe and whether a lifeguard is available.