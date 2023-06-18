Complaints, credit cards and coping with heat: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

France is a popular country to move to or to visit - it's been the most-visited tourist destination in the world for several years running. But at the same time it also regularly tops polls of countries where newcomers find it hardest to settle.

From perceived rudeness to slow service and constant strikes or closures, we look at some of the most common complaints about France, and how to solve them.

8 of the most common complaints about France - and the solutions

Credit cards are not common in France and you won't routinely be offered one by your bank - here's a look at how the country's credit system works and your options if you want something in addition to your standard debit card.

Reader Question: Can I get a credit card in France?

Summer’s here and it’s getting hotter … As well as scorching days, heatwaves are also characterised by 'tropical nights' - when the temperature doesn't drop below 20C. As well as increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses in high-risk groups such as the elderly, these hot and sticky nights also make it difficult to sleep.

Here, then, are a few tips to keep cool overnight, and enjoy better sleep on hot nights.

'Don't sleep naked' - How to get a good night’s sleep in a French heatwave

Speaking of forecasts for another long, hot summer in France you might be looking to avoid the sun. So, if you're not a fan of the heat, here are 6 places you can go to stay cool this summer - from caves to catacombes, and lakes to France's coldest village…

Advertisement

Heatwaves: 6 of the coolest places in France

Being able to speak good French is obviously mostly vocabulary related, but if you want to truly blend in with the locals, there are some noises you will need to make as well.

The nine noises that will make you sound like a true French speaker

Let’s end this week with a question for you… Moving to France can lead to several lifestyle changes, including the way one approaches food and drink. So, we’re asking readers to tell us about how their eating and drinking habits have evolved since coming to France.

Tell us: How have your eating and drinking habits changed since coming to France?