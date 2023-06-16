Tell us: How hard is it to get French citizenship?
From timescale to expenses, interview to dossier - we'd love to hear from people who have applied for French citizenship about how the process really works.
If you have been through the process we would love to hear from you - from how long the entire process took to how much you spent, plus the easiest and most difficult bits about it.
Thanks for your time.
