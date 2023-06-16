French Expression of the Day: Ouais grave

Advertisement

Why do I need to know ouais grave?

Because if you want to feign understanding of French, you could just repeat this phrase a few times

What does it mean?

Ouais grave – roughly pronounced way grahv – translates ‘yeah serious’, which does not make much sense because this phrase should not to be taken by its literal translation.

The word grave (which means serious or severe) in French can be used in several settings - you might say ce n’est pas grave (basically - ‘no worries’ or ‘no big deal’). You may also hear it used in official settings - like a doctor describing a serious illness (une maladie grave).

But young people in France have given the word an entirely new meaning, which is to say “yes absolutely!”

For example, if someone asks you if you enjoyed the concert, you could respond ouais grave (yeah absolutely), and you could use it again to say yes when being invited to drinks at a friend’s house.

The expression is very malleable, and a lot of times people will just use it to nod along in a conversation - which means it is the perfect tool for the French learner wanting to show they are following along, but without having to come up with too many complex thoughts in response.

Use it like this

‘Tu veux aller au ciné après le dîner?’ ‘Ouais grave’ – ‘Do you want to go to the movies after dinner?’ ‘Yeah definitely’.

J'ai simplement répondu "ouais grave" lorsqu'il a continué à parler du même sujet sans s'arrêter. – I just kept responding ‘yeah definitely’ while he kept going on about the same topic.