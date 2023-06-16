Fête de la Musique 2023: How to make the most of France’s biggest street party

Advertisement

If you're in France on June 21st, you're in for a good time as the country comes alive to the sound of music.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the event and how you can make the most of it.

Prepare yourself for a huge party

The Fête de la musique is one of the most beloved events on the French calendar - it is the one night of the year where it does not matter where in France you are located - whether that be the countryside or in a large city - there is sure to be some live music nearby. It always takes place on the summer solstice - June 21st, which this year falls on a Wednesday - meaning there is plenty of sunlight to continue enjoying the performances as the evening goes on.

Advertisement

Essentially a huge street music party, the Fête de la Musique gives amateur musicians and singers an audience. Over 18,000 concerts are organised each year, with 10 million people taking to the streets to enjoy the tunes.

According to France's ministry of culture, 79 percent of French people have attended the Fête de la musique, so you can expect to see plenty of your friends and neighbours out enjoying the free music.

What's on this year

For this year - the 41st Fête de la musique - there are hundreds of options to choose from in France, starting early in the day and going well into the night. Events are schedules in towns, cities and villages across the country (and the world).

You can start by consult the Ministry of Culture's interactive map to see what's on near you.

A screenshot by The Local of the Ministry of Culture's interactive map showing Fête de la Musique events

Paris events

If you are going to be in France's capital city during the Fête de la musique, then there are plenty of fun activities to take advantage of.

Female fête de la musique - you can head to the gardens of the Palais-Royal for a series of concerts run by the Culture Ministry that run through the afternoon and evening - all of the performers will be women with musical styles from classical music to rap. Deaf and hard-of-hearing concerts are on offer from 7pm to 10pm.

Japanese drumming - If you have never experienced taiko drums before, now is your chance. There will be a performance from students of the Tsunagari Taiko Japanese Centre in Paris 11th arrondissement at 6 boulevard Richard Lenoir. The event will run from 8pm to 9pm, with street dancing to accompany.

An orchestra at the Louvre - Starting at 10pm is a free concert from Paris' orchestra under the Pyramide du Louvre. While the event is free, you will still need to make a reservation in advance (here).

Irish cultural centre - For fans of Irish traditional folk music, the cultural centre will host a large fête de la musique again this year, bringing together thousands of people. The event will start at 6pm, and it iwll be at 5 rue des Irlandais in Paris' 5th arrondissement.

Hip-hop block party - From DJs to vinyl and plenty of dancing, join the block party starting at 6pm located in Paris' 11th arrondissement at the Rue Alphonse Baudin.

Other French cities

Every town in France will have some live music on offer, but here are a few options for the bigger cities.

In Marseille - the museum of Mediterranean archeology will be putting on a concert starting at 5pm, and if you are looking for something along the beach, head to Red Lion Pub to enjoy live band and DJs starting at 6pm. For a cultural experience, try visiting the Institut Italien (Rue Fernand Pauriol - in the 5th arrondissement) from 9pm onwards.

Advertisement

In Lyon - visit the Musée des Beaux-Arts for a daytime activity to enjoy a children's and adult's choir with jazz in the garden area throughout the afternoon. Afterwards head to Place du Maréchal Lyautey for concerts from students from several of Lyon's conservatories, starting with the Suzuki Musical Institute at 6pm, and later the Lyon Conservatory itself. At 10pm the Big Funk Orchestra will play.

In Bordeaux - test out the Musée d'Aquitaine at 8pm to hear singers from the Union Bordeaux Métropole choir. If you enjoy jazz, head to the Musée des Beaux-arts to enjoy a jazz concert performed by the Bordeaux Conservatory, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Around the world

If you will not be in France for that matter, there may even be events for Fête de la musique near you.

The celebration has gone global, becoming a national event in countries including Luxembourg, Italy, Greece, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. Big cities like New York, Berlin and Mexico City have also embraced the tradition, bringing their own cultural elements into the mix.

As of 2017, over 120 countries had celebrated the Fête de la musique.

Advertisement

The party is the brainchild of an American

Despite seeming to be very French, the idea for Fête de la musique came from an American - Joel Cohen - in the 1970s. He was at the time working for French National Radio and he had the idea of spending a whole day - the longest day of the year - celebrating music. The idea caught on, and in 1982 France's government made it an official event.

In 2022, it celebrated its 40th anniversary.