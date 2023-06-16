FACTCHECK: Is France about to impose a vegetable garden tax?

Advertisement

So runs a rumour that has been circulating on social media since April, claiming that the government plans to impose taxes on anyone hoping to make a little extra money by selling fruit and vegetables from their potager (vegetable garden).

Variations on the theme have been seen on Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok.

Claims that the government has been planning to introduce a new tax or revise existing tax criteria to tax your veg patch have been swirling for years. In 2016, a petition was launched against a planned vegetable garden tax that, it was said, was coming into force the following year.

There was just one problem. It wasn’t true then - and it’s still not true now. The Ministry of Finance has said that no such tax is being considered.

In fact, that 2016 petition cited an article published on a satirical website.

Under current regulations, the sale of courgettes, lettuces, tomatoes and other produce from home gardens remains tax-free as long as the surface area of the garden concerned does not exceed 500 square metres, is attached to the home and the sale is not the main professional activity of the person growing and selling it.

If you're had a bumper crop this year, you are therefore free to sell your excess produce, and you'll often see little stalls of people selling fruit, veg or honey from their gardens, frequently with a 'honesty box' to leave your money in.

That’s not about to change, the Ministry has confirmed.

According to the official French government website, the sale of fruit and vegetables from one's garden falls into the category of "incidental income".

In theory, such income is taxable. But it may be exempt if it “does not exceed certain thresholds and in certain situations”.

Those situations - in the case of vegetables gardens - include it being 500m2 or less, and being attached to your property. If these two conditions are met, and the sale of produce does not constitute a main professional activity, then it is tax-free.

If, however, the garden is not attached to your home, income from the sale of crops is taxed as farm income, and you must register as a business.

A "micro-BA regime" - for micro-bénéfice agricole - is applied if the average income, calculated over three consecutive years, does not exceed €85,800 before tax.