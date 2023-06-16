Doctors, buses and housing: France's plan to revitalise rural areas

Advertisement

Its big cities might be better known, but France remains a largely rural country - 90 percent of its surface area is classified as rural and around one third of the population live in the countryside.

It's also the area most likely to regard itself as neglected and forgotten by the government, who are seen as Paris-dwelling elites with no knowledge of what life is like in La France profonde.

In an attempt to refute these charges, the government has unveiled France Ruralités - a plan comprising some 40 measures to tackle the biggest problems for rural France.

Here are some of the main measures;

Transport fund

In most rural areas, having a car is vital because public transport services are either poor or non-existent. As well as being an added expense for rural households, this car-dependency also frequently puts rural France on a collision course with the government, which is trying to promote alternatives to the car as part of their environmental commitments.

The most famous example of this was the 'yellow vest' protests - which began as protests in rural and small-town France over a new environmental tax on fuel. During the protests, around 80 percent of the country's speed cameras were burned out - as they were seen as another informal tax on people who have no choice but to use cars.

To try and address this disparity, the government is offering financial help to local authorities to roll out "innovative and supportive" mobility services so that people "are less dependent on their car".

The €90 million fund will be available over three years.

Empty housing

While some areas struggle with a shortage of affordable housing - especially for young people - there are also a significant number of empty, often derelict or semi-derelict houses in villages or the countryside.

The government proposes a grant of €5,000, known as a prime de sortie de la vacance, for property owners who renovate a vacant home - provided that they then rent it to priority groups such as young people, low-income families or seasonal workers. There will be a total budget of €5 million for these grants.

Doctor shortages

The issue of 'medical deserts' - areas where there are not enough doctors, especially médecins généralistes - affects large parts of France but is particularly pronounced in rural areas.

The health ministry has some long-term plans including scrapping the cap on the number of medical school places, but in the short term the government proposes a "médico-bus". These are mobile doctor's offices staffed by specialists such as gynaecologists which will regularly visit 'medical desert' areas and offer non-emergency appointments.

The plan is to launch 100 médico-buses and to double (from 700 to 1,400) the number of multi-disciplinary health centres, where family doctors, specialists, nurses and midwives can practice from the same building.

Shops

It is estimated that around 20,000 communes have no local shop (including grocery stores). Although government subsidies already exist for shops and cafés in rural areas, this will be extended with a €36 million budget dedicated to grants for people who want to set up a new shop or café in a rural area.

The zones de revitalisation rurale (rural regeneration zones) scheme, which allows businesses and local authorities in rural areas to benefit from tax and social security exemptions, will be continued.

Biodiversity projects

Rural areas will also be offered more financial help for rural biodiversity projects, allowing them to protect vital assets like ponds, forest and wilderness that has no financial value.

Local authorities will be in line for payments from a €42 million fund for every piece of biodiversity that they protect or revitalise.

Class closures

For areas with shrinking populations, closures of school classes - or even whole schools - is a major problem. The plan promises a longer consultation and information process about possible class closures, as well as creating an extra 3,000 places in the internats d'excellence boarding school programme.

Many children in rural areas - especially older teenagers - go to state-funded boarding schools during the week in order to avoid long daily commutes.