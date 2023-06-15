Tell us: How have your eating and drinking habits changed since coming to France?
Moving to France can lead to several lifestyle changes, including the way one approaches food and drink. The Local is asking readers to tell us about how their eating and drinking habits have evolved since coming to France.
France receives millions of tourists each year, many of whom have the explicit goal of tasting as much authentic French food as possible - from onion soup to baguettes and plenty of different types of cheese.
But for those who have built a life in France, the culture around food and drink often inspires some changes in the way it is consumed and approached.
The Local is looking to hear from readers about how their relationship with food and drink has changed since living in France - for better or for worse. Tell us what you think in the short survey below.
Comments
