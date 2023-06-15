PODCAST: How bad will water shortages be this summer and why are the French so philosophical?
The Talking France podcast is back with a new episode looking at what's going on in France - from the political fallout from the Annecy attack and the controversy over the destruction of ancient stones at Carnac to the summer weather forecast, the importance of philosophy in France and some tips for activities.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.
France has seen a big scandal with the destruction of several prehistoric stones at the ancient site of Carnac, Brittany. We look at exactly what happened, how it happened and why the town's mayor now requires police protection.
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download Talking France here or listen on the link below
Summer in France often brings with it an argument about Muslim clothing - and this year's centres on the abaya. But is this really is a religious garment? And why is that important for French schools?
As the government issues advice on the length of your showers this summer, we look at the forecast for heatwaves, droughts and wildfires and examine the politics of the prospect of ongoing water shortages.
French high-school students have this week been doing their end-of-school philosophy exam - philosophy is compulsory in French schools, and this has some surprising effects on the public discourse.
And as ever, we finish up with some tips to make life in France easier, cheaper and more fun - from suggestions for films and days out to summer activities.
You can find all episodes of Talking France here - the podcast is free to listen to, but if you like what you hear you can support us by becoming a member of The Local France.
Further reading:
- OPINION: France should heed warning from UK in letting extremists control asylum debate
- Why Philosophy is compulsory in French high schools
- Pre-historic stones destroyed in Brittany to make way for DIY store
- Hosepipe bans, pools and 4-minute showers - your questions answered on France's drought restrictions
- MAP - Where in France is under water restrictions in June 2023?
Comments
See Also
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.
France has seen a big scandal with the destruction of several prehistoric stones at the ancient site of Carnac, Brittany. We look at exactly what happened, how it happened and why the town's mayor now requires police protection.
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download Talking France here or listen on the link below
Summer in France often brings with it an argument about Muslim clothing - and this year's centres on the abaya. But is this really is a religious garment? And why is that important for French schools?
As the government issues advice on the length of your showers this summer, we look at the forecast for heatwaves, droughts and wildfires and examine the politics of the prospect of ongoing water shortages.
French high-school students have this week been doing their end-of-school philosophy exam - philosophy is compulsory in French schools, and this has some surprising effects on the public discourse.
And as ever, we finish up with some tips to make life in France easier, cheaper and more fun - from suggestions for films and days out to summer activities.
You can find all episodes of Talking France here - the podcast is free to listen to, but if you like what you hear you can support us by becoming a member of The Local France.
Further reading:
- OPINION: France should heed warning from UK in letting extremists control asylum debate
- Why Philosophy is compulsory in French high schools
- Pre-historic stones destroyed in Brittany to make way for DIY store
- Hosepipe bans, pools and 4-minute showers - your questions answered on France's drought restrictions
- MAP - Where in France is under water restrictions in June 2023?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.