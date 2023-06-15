PODCAST: How bad will water shortages be this summer and why are the French so philosophical?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

France has seen a big scandal with the destruction of several prehistoric stones at the ancient site of Carnac, Brittany. We look at exactly what happened, how it happened and why the town's mayor now requires police protection.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download Talking France here or listen on the link below

Summer in France often brings with it an argument about Muslim clothing - and this year's centres on the abaya. But is this really is a religious garment? And why is that important for French schools?

As the government issues advice on the length of your showers this summer, we look at the forecast for heatwaves, droughts and wildfires and examine the politics of the prospect of ongoing water shortages.

French high-school students have this week been doing their end-of-school philosophy exam - philosophy is compulsory in French schools, and this has some surprising effects on the public discourse.

And as ever, we finish up with some tips to make life in France easier, cheaper and more fun - from suggestions for films and days out to summer activities.

You can find all episodes of Talking France here

