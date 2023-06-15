French Expression of the Day: Fenêtre de tir

Advertisement

Why do I need to know fenêtre de tir?

Because this might come in handy if you want to underscore the importance of a specific part of a timeline

What does it mean?

Fenêtre de tir – roughly pronounced feh-neh-truh duh tear – translates exactly to “window of shooting”, but in reality it means ‘window of opportunity’ - or the limited time period when something is possible.

The expression is also used in scientific settings to mean ‘launch window’. For example, if a rocket launch is coming up, the period within when the launch can occur would be the fenêtre de tir.

This phrase is also used more generally by French people, and the media, to refer to an important part of a timeline for an upcoming event or project.

Use it like this

Il nous reste encore une petite fenêtre de tir. – We still have a short window of opportunity.

Le traitement doit être appliqué dès qu'elle commence à se sentir mieux. C'est la fenêtre de tir. – The treatment should be applied once she starts feeling better. That’s the window of opportunity.