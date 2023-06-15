French Expression of the Day: Fenêtre de tir
This French expression can be used both by astronauts and politicians.
Why do I need to know fenêtre de tir?
Because this might come in handy if you want to underscore the importance of a specific part of a timeline
What does it mean?
Fenêtre de tir – roughly pronounced feh-neh-truh duh tear – translates exactly to “window of shooting”, but in reality it means ‘window of opportunity’ - or the limited time period when something is possible.
The expression is also used in scientific settings to mean ‘launch window’. For example, if a rocket launch is coming up, the period within when the launch can occur would be the fenêtre de tir.
This phrase is also used more generally by French people, and the media, to refer to an important part of a timeline for an upcoming event or project.
Use it like this
Il nous reste encore une petite fenêtre de tir. – We still have a short window of opportunity.
Le traitement doit être appliqué dès qu'elle commence à se sentir mieux. C'est la fenêtre de tir. – The treatment should be applied once she starts feeling better. That’s the window of opportunity.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know fenêtre de tir?
Because this might come in handy if you want to underscore the importance of a specific part of a timeline
What does it mean?
Fenêtre de tir – roughly pronounced feh-neh-truh duh tear – translates exactly to “window of shooting”, but in reality it means ‘window of opportunity’ - or the limited time period when something is possible.
The expression is also used in scientific settings to mean ‘launch window’. For example, if a rocket launch is coming up, the period within when the launch can occur would be the fenêtre de tir.
This phrase is also used more generally by French people, and the media, to refer to an important part of a timeline for an upcoming event or project.
Use it like this
Il nous reste encore une petite fenêtre de tir. – We still have a short window of opportunity.
Le traitement doit être appliqué dès qu'elle commence à se sentir mieux. C'est la fenêtre de tir. – The treatment should be applied once she starts feeling better. That’s the window of opportunity.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.