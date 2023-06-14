Advertisement

Crime

French Ocean Race skipper faces sexual misconduct claims

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 14 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023 09:19 CET
French Ocean Race skipper faces sexual misconduct claims
Kevin Escoffier. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

A leading French skipper who unexpectedly quit the round-the-world Ocean Race earlier this month faces a legal probe over allegations of sexual assault against a crew member, a source in the French Sailing Federation has said.

Advertisement

Kevin Escoffier, 43, announced on June 3 that he was abandoning the Ocean Race while skippering the Swiss boat PRB-Holcim following an alleged "incident" with a member of his team during a stop in Newport in the United States on May 15.

His boat had led after each of the first four legs of the race.

After investigating, the French Sailing Federation reported the allegations to prosecutors in Paris in order to launch a legal enquiry, a source at the federation told AFP, asking not to be identified.

Federation chief Jean-Luc Denechau told AFP last week that the incident involved "inappropriate behaviour towards a woman during a night-out".

Escoffier hit international headlines in 2021 when he was dramatically rescued in the south Atlantic by a rival while competing in the Vendee Globe
race.

Advertisement

He spent 11 hours clinging to his lifeboat after his boat split in two.

He won the Ocean Race in 2017-18 and also the Transat Jacques-Vabre in 2005.

More

#Crime #Sport #sailing

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also