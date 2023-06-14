French Expression of the Day: Raconter de beau

Advertisement

Why do I need to know raconter de beau?

Because this is a sweet way to ask someone a question.

What does it mean?

Raconter de beau – roughly pronounced rah-cohn-tay duh boe – is most often part of a question “Qu’est-ce qu’il raconte de beau?”, which translates precisely to “what does he say that is nice?” or “what does he say that is beautiful?”

But in common usage, this colloquial phrase can simply be a way to ask someone to fill you in on a story or to explain to you what someone said.

For example, if you are reading a new book in the park with your friend, they might turn to you and ask qu’est-ce qu’il raconte de beau? Which means, “So what's happening in your book?” or more loosely “what does the author have to say?’

You could also use it in a more general sense, perhaps when catching up with a friend you have not seen in a while.

In this case, you could say “qu’est-ce que tu racontes de beau?” leading them to respond with an explanation of what has been going on in their life. In this usage, it works a bit like ‘what’s been going on?’ or ‘what’s new?’

Keep in mind that even though the word 'beau' is in the expression, you do not have to respond with only good things.

Use it like this

Cela fait plus d'un mois que nous ne nous sommes pas vus ! Qu'est-ce que tu racontes de beau ? – It’s been over a month since we’ve seen each other! What’s new for you?

Et le voyage en Italie, qu'est-ce que tu racontes de beau? – And your trip to Italy, what happened? How was it?