Why the abaya is at the centre of France's latest secularism row

But the dispute is not a mere matter of fashion - France's secularism laws mean that symbols of religion cannot be worn in schools and certain other public spaces.

France's minister of education, Pap Ndiaye, recently met with the heads of French school districts (academies) and encouraged them to be more strict in enforcing secularism in schools.

In his statements, Ndiaye added that "the abaya was clearly implicated" in a directive sent out in November 2022 that detailed methods for schools to better enforce secularism.

But is the abaya truly a religious garment, or merely one that is common for both men and women in certain parts of the world?

In a press release sent out on Monday, France's Council of Muslim Worship wrote that the abaya does not have any religious association with Islam.

The council is a national, elected body that often functions as an interlocutor with the French government, particularly when it comes to the regulation of religious activities such as Halal meat and mosque construction.

"We are entitled to question the authority which, in our secular Republic, has decreed that the abaya is a Muslim religious sign. For us, the garment is not one", the CFCM wrote in their press release.

Le CFCM réagit au débat sur les atteintes à la laïcité dans les établissements scolaires qui s’est cristallisé sur le port de l’abaya. Ce terme arabe, qui se traduit par robe ou manteau, est présenté à tort par certains comme un signe religieux musulman. pic.twitter.com/jNLkdZObol — CFCM (@CfcmOfficiel) June 11, 2023

"You only have to travel through Muslim-majority countries to realise that the citizens of these countries, of all faiths, are indistinguishable based on the clothes they wear,” the group said, in defence of the abaya as a cultural rather than religious symbol.

Ndiaye said that it would be up to school administrators to judge whether an article of clothing, like an abaya, constitutes a religious sign.

"We are not going to publish a catalogue of hundreds of pages with sleeve shapes or colours", the Minister said in early June, adding that when the clothing is determined to be religious in nature, it is up to school administrators to apply sanctions "when dialogue could not be concluded with the family".

As such, the wearing of abayas can still lead to consequences for students.

In France, state secularism, or laïcité, mean that there are also no displays of religion in public institutions, so schools do not have prayer meetings, religious assemblies or religious events such as Nativity Plays at Christmas.

In 2004, this was extended when France banned "the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols or garb" in state schools. It became known as "the French headscarf ban" abroad, though it applies to symbols of all religions.

Laïcité can be hard for foreigners to comprehend, but it's not always well understood in France either and arguments over some aspect of laïcité, especially women's clothing, are common.

Recent examples have included the regular clashes over whether the full-body swimsuit known as the burkini can be worn on beaches or at public pools, and whether school secularism rules cover mums in headscarfs who accompany school trips.

