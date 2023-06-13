Macron's government survives another vote of no-confidence

Advertisement

The vote had been called after the parliament's speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said last week that she would block on constitutional grounds a move by a Liot, a small independent faction, to introduce new legislation that would undo the key aspect of pension reform: raising the retirement age to 64.

While the move was not expected to be successful, Braun-Pivet's decision to thwart Liot's attempt to undo the raising of the retirement age angered opponents of the pension reform, who had seen the parliamentary manoeuvre as their last hope of overturning the controversial reform.

Mathilde Panot, a leading figure in the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, told reporters that Braun-Pivet's decision to block the bill was "anti-democratic" and that the leftist NUPES alliance had submitted a no-confidence vote.

In total, 239 of the 577 deputés voted against the prime minister. In order for the no-confidence motion to have passed, it would have needed 289 votes in favour.

The government has already survived two other no-confidence votes over the pensions overhaul specifically, even though Macron's centrist party lost its overall majority in the lower-house National Assembly shortly after his re-election last year.

The pension reform bill has been signed into law and is set to be introduced in September.