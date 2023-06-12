What we know so far about deadly shooting of British family in Brittany

Advertisement

Police were called to the tiny village of Saint-Herbot near Quimper, Brittany, on Saturday night after reports of a shooting.

An 11-year-old girl died at the scene and her father was seriously injured. The girl's mother was also injured. Her eight-year-old sister was not injured, she is reported to have hidden from the shooter.

A man is in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

What happened?

Neighbours reported that the family had been outside in their garden, the girls playing on the swing, when the gunman appeared at around 10pm on Saturday.

He fired several shots into the garden.

Local prosecutor Carine Halley said that the elder sister was killed immediately while her father was shot in the head. His condition is described as critical. The girl's mother was also shot and received injuries to the back and head, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The younger sister - aged eight - hid from the gunman and ran to neighbours to raise the alarm.

What do we know about the victims?

The victims were a British family who had lived in the village for around five years.

The local mayor described them as "well liked" adding that the village was in a state of shock over the apparently senseless shooting.

A neighbour told local paper La Télégramme: "These people were not making a fuss and were very nice. The lady works as a home help and the gentleman does odd jobs. They're always ready to help."

What do we know about the man in custody?

The man police are holding is a 71-year-old Dutchman who also lived in the village.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting after an intervention from the police hostage negotiation team. His wife was also being questioned.

Neighbours told French media that the two households had been in dispute over a plot of land between their properties, while others said that the Dutchman had made complaints about noise.

Halley added: "The motives for this tragedy are not yet known. It appears there had been a conflict between the two neighbours for several years over a piece of land adjoining the two properties."