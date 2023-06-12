On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

No confidence vote - the government will face a no-confidence vote in parliament, after the speaker blocked an attempt to introduce a bill scrapping the controversial pension reform. The motion de censure (no-confidence) vote introduced by the leftist coalition NUPES will be voted on by MPs. The government has survived multiple other no-confidence votes since the start of the new parliament in summer 2022.

Ticket lottery - the French rail operator SNCF is following up the success of its €1 rickets for its budget Ouigo lines with a €10 train voucher. The company says that 100,000 €10 train vouchers - enabling travel all over France - will be up for grabs on Monday. They will be offered via a competition on the company's social media networks.

Also on Monday, 60,000 free train tickets between France and Germany will be distributed to young people (aged between 18 and 27) - part of a Franco-German initiative to encourage cultural exchanges.

Rugby federation - start of the voting process for a new head of the Fédération française de rugby. The resignation in disgrace of previous president Bernard Laporte was a major embarrassement for France in the year it hosts the rugby world cup.

Tuesday

Food festival - the annual Refugee Food Festival begins in Paris.

Wednesday

Philosophy exams - schoolchildren across France begin their end-of-school Baccalaureat exams with the compulsory philosophy test.

Schiappa hearing - Macronist minister Marlène Schiappe will appear before a Senate committee enquiry, looking at allegations that she misused funds of the Marianne group - a charity set up in the wake of the beheading of schoolteacher Samuel Paty to combat extremism.

Thursday

Hellfest - opening of the heavy metal music festival Hellfest in Clisson, Loire-Atlantique. The festival runs until Sunday and headliners include Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Sum 41.

Friday

Feminism conference - the Parti Socialiste has organised a conference on feminism in Nantes.

France-Gibraltar - France take on Gibraltar in the latest qualifying stages for the Euro 2024 football tournament.

Saturday

New wine museum - opening of the Cité des climats et vins in Beaune, Burgundy. The new wine museum aims to provide an interactive guide to the wines of the Burgundy region and the local traditions.