Help with the cost of holidays for young people in France

Advertisement

France’s out-of-office rules - which state an employee has every right to ignore a message from the boss if it’s sent outside normal working hours - are well known.

But the country’s insistence that people have some decent downtime extends beyond the Code du Travail, the long and complex book of laws on work and workers’ rights.

It extends even to government aid for holidays. Young people, aged between 18 and 25, for example, can access financial support worth up to €250 so they can take a break at the beach or in the mountains, and rest and recharge their batteries.

It is not necessary to be a French citizen, but you must be legally resident in France and fulfil one of the following criteria;

Advertisement

Holds an apprenticeship contract in progress or expired less than 3 months ago;

Holds a running professionalisation contract - a part-time work/education contract - or one that finished within the last 3 months;

Is a student in receipt of a higher education grant based on social criteria;

Holds a future employment contract;

Is a beneficiary of a parcours contractualisé d’accompagnement vers l’emploi et l’autonomie (PACEA) or signatory of a Contrat d’Engagement Jeunes (CEJ);

Is a student at a second-chance school;

Receives child welfare services;

Is a Civic service volunteer whose mission is in progress or has been completed within the last year.

To benefit, those who qualify have to indicate that they wish to benefit from the scheme when asked during booking. Once supporting documents have been submitted and checked - this process usually takes less than 48 hours - the subsidy will be deducted from the cost of the holiday.

Young holidaymakers must contribute €50 to the cost of the holiday. And multiple beneficiaries may pool their funding to cover their part of the cost of a multi-person holiday. For more information about help with the cost of holidays in France, log on to the depart18:25 website

Means-tested help for holidays is available to families and seniors, too.

This summer and autumn, French and German railways are offering 60,000 free rail tickets for people aged 18-27 to visit each other's countries.