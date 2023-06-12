France launches water-saving campaign

Advertisement

Large parts of France are already facing water restrictions, with some places under alert for shortages since the spring.

In areas of water shortage, local authorities have the power to order restrictions on use - up to the highest level of restriction which includes limits on household use.

However, the government has now launched a nationwide campaign encouraging everyone, including those in areas not yet facing shortages to limit their water consumption.

Echoing the winter campaign to cut energy use, the campaign is called Chaque geste compte (every gesture counts) and is accompanied by an advertising campaign on TV, radio, social media and billboards.

The campaign aimed at households is part of the government's drought plan, which was unveiled in May.

It highlights 6 simple actions that everyone can take on a daily basis to reduce water consumption:

Install an aerator on taps and a water-saving shower head;

Check your water meter regularly and repair any leaks;

Take a shower (ideally for 4-5 minutes) and avoid baths;

Install a rainwater collector to water your garden;

Install a drip system to water plants to limit evaporation;

Maintain gardens with as little water as possible: plant low-water-use, drought-resistant plants

Households in places covered by water restrictions can be ordered to take tougher water-saving measures including a ban on washing cars and watering (non-vegetable) gardens.

