Advertisement

Climate crisis

France launches water-saving campaign

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 12 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023 14:52 CET
France launches water-saving campaign
Among the tips, householders are encouraged to take shorter showers and avoid baths. Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Facing another summer of droughts and scorching temperatures, the French government is launching a campaign urging people to save water.

Advertisement

Large parts of France are already facing water restrictions, with some places under alert for shortages since the spring.

In areas of water shortage, local authorities have the power to order restrictions on use - up to the highest level of restriction which includes limits on household use.

However, the government has now launched a nationwide campaign encouraging everyone, including those in areas not yet facing shortages to limit their water consumption.

Advertisement

Echoing the winter campaign to cut energy use, the campaign is called Chaque geste compte (every gesture counts) and is accompanied by an advertising campaign on TV, radio, social media and billboards.

 

The campaign aimed at households is part of the government's drought plan, which was unveiled in May.

It highlights 6 simple actions that everyone can take on a daily basis to reduce water consumption:

  • Install an aerator on taps and a water-saving shower head;
  • Check your water meter regularly and repair any leaks;
  • Take a shower (ideally for 4-5 minutes) and avoid baths;
  • Install a rainwater collector to water your garden;
  • Install a drip system to water plants to limit evaporation;
  • Maintain gardens with as little water as possible: plant low-water-use, drought-resistant plants

Households in places covered by water restrictions can be ordered to take tougher water-saving measures including a ban on washing cars and watering (non-vegetable) gardens.

MAP Where in France is under water restrictions

More

#Climate crisis #Environment

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also