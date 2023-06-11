French summers, wine and qualifications: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Heatwaves in France will become more frequent, more intense and longer in the summers to come as the climate crisis worsens - the French government has produced a plan to cope with the effects of prolonged heatwaves.

Sports events, SMS alerts and 'cool maps' - How France plans to deal with heatwaves

Summertime - and the commuting isn’t easy for Parisians. As always, it’s the time of year for routine maintenance and upgrades. But this summer is expected to be particularly difficult as the capital gears up for the 2024 Olympics. Here are the closures we know about.

Olympics prep means travel trouble for Paris commuters this summer

Speaking of summertime, it’s not all bad news. Far from it, in fact - even for people who have to earn a living, the warmer months have plenty to look forward to. Here are some of our favourite things about a French summer season.

9 of the best things about summer in France

Now, you may have seen, heard or read about the destruction of a large number of neolithic standing stones in northwest France during the construction of a Mr Bricolage DIY store. But France has many prehistoric sites that are well worth a visit - even in that area.

Six prehistoric sites in France to visit

Another issue of concern… Winemakers in the famous French wine area around Bordeaux are getting ready to uproot thousands of hectares of vineyards. But why?

Why Bordeaux winemakers are planning to uproot almost 10% of vineyards

Whether you’re hoping to move to France to continue with your studies, to further your career, or even if you’re relocating for love, having your qualifications recognised by French authorities could be essential. French bureaucracy is renowned for being fairly complex and tedious, even more so if you aren’t fluent in French, so here's a guide to degree validation in France, whether you’re from inside or outside the EU.

How to get your foreign qualifications recognised in France