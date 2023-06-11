Girl, 11, killed and British father seriously hurt in shooting in France

Advertisement

Police confirmed that the 11-year-old girl was shot dead as she played in the family's garden in the small village of Saint-Herbot in the département of Finistère, in the region of Brittany, local newspaper Le Telegramme reported.

Her father was also shot and seriously injured, the Quimper prosecutor's office announced, while her mother received less serious injuries and her eight-year-old sister escaped without injury.

Police said that the family had lived in the Brittany village for about five years.

Neighbours told local media that the girls has been playing outside on the swings at around 10pm on Saturday when a man appeared with a gun and fired several shots into the garden.

The prosecutor Carine Halley said that the main suspect is in custody - a 71-year-old Dutch man who also lived in the village.

Neighbours said there had been conflict between the two over a plot of land next to their properties.