Over half of France on weather alert as thunderstorms roll in

Advertisement

France's weather service, Météo France, has forecast that strong thunderstorms are likely to hit much of western and southern France on Friday, starting in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Météo France predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by hail, particularly in Montpellier and the historic region of Languedoc. As such, they issued a 'yellow' warning - which advises people to proceed with caution - for much of the country, including western, central and southern parts of France.

North-eastern and south-eastern France were largely spared, as shown below.

A screenshot from the Météo France website showing weather predictions for Friday

Meteorologists predict that the strong storms will go from 3pm on Friday until the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

The area around the Gulf of Lion is expected to receive the most rainfall, with potentially over 100mm of rainwater falling in a short period of time.

Les #orages seront violents et assez généralisés de l'ouest à l'Occitanie demain. On surveille particulièrement le Languedoc, où les pluies s'annoncent intenses vendredi soir et dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi ❗⚡⛈ pic.twitter.com/y4IisjSz5J — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) June 8, 2023

As for the rest of the country on Friday, rainfall is also expected in the mountainous eastern départements of Haute-Savoie and the Jura, and surrounding areas.

Regarding the remainder of the weekend, meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall to continue throughout Saturday, though moving away from the west and toward central and eastern France.

On Sunday, forecasters expect that much of the country, including the north east and south west, will get a respite from the rain with some sunny skies. However, as the day goes on, they expect to see more rainfall, particularly in central France, and even some thunderstorms in the evening, particularly in central and south-eastern regions.