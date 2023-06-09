French Word of the Day: Chevet

Advertisement

Why do I need to know chevet?

Because you may see the French reference this location a lot after a tragedy has occurred.

What does it mean?

Chevet – roughly pronounced shev-ay – is the French word used when referencing a bedside.

While you might come across this word when buying furniture, it has another, more sad, meaning in French.

The expression of être au chevet de quelqu’un means to be ‘at the bedside of someone’, which is almost exclusively used in situations when the person in question is sick or dying.

You might see it in the French press when the president goes to visit victims of a tragedy, or to describe someone summoned to the deathbed of a loved one.

There are some other uses of the word that are more neutral. For example, you can reference a livre de chevet, or the book that sits on your bedside table, to denote one of your favourite reads.

Originally, the word chevet described the headboard, and over time it went on to be used for the bedside table - the table de chevet, or just chevet.

Use it like this

La presse française a rapporté que la famille de la Reine avait été amenée à son chevet dans les dernières heures. – The French press reported that the Queen’s family came to her bedside in the final hours.

Le président est au chevet des victimes. – The president is at the bedside of the victims.