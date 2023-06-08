PODCAST: Will summer in France be strike free and are there really loopholes in the 90-day rule?

Advertisement

Hos Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield.

After a distinctly underwhelming strike on Tuesday is the five-month battle over French pension reform finally over? And, in the end, who won?

A French mayor this week decided to increase water bills for his town - the Talking France team is unpacking why he did this and what powers mayors have to increase household bills.

We're heading to Normandy where the island monastery of Mont Saint-Michel is celebrating its 1,000th birthday - but has the site become a victim of its own success, attracting so many tourists that it's no longer pleasant to visit?

You might have read articles promising 'loopholes' or 'cheats' to the 90-day rule - we go through whether any of them are truly loopholes, and the likelihood of France relaxing its rules for second-home owners.

And as the summer approaches we're looking at air-conditioning in France; where to find it, how to get it and the best alternatives.

But summer isn't just for complaining about the heat - we're also looking at some of the ways to make the best of the season in France.

