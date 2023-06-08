French govt faces new no-confidence vote over pensions row

Advertisement

The pensions overhaul, a flagship measure of President Emmanuel Macron's second and final term, lifted the retirement age to 64 from 62, sparking the country's biggest protests in a generation.

The government has already survived multiple no-confidence votes over the pensions overhaul, even though Macron's centrist party lost its overall majority in the lower-house National Assembly shortly after his re-election last year.

Facing the reform's potential defeat in the Assembly, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had invoked in March a controversial constitutional mechanism that passed the law without a vote.

Parliament's speaker Yael Braun-Pivet on Wednesday said she would block on constitutional grounds a move by a small independent faction aimed at repealing the reform with new legislation, prompting the latest attempt to oust the government.

Mathilde Panot, a leading figure in the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, told reporters that the leftist NUPES alliance submitted a no-confidence vote due to be examined early next week after the "anti-democratic" move.

The LIOT group that tabled the latest challenge to the pensions overhaul withdrew its text on Thursday, after the key article on repealing the retirement age rise was removed.

Panot said "discussions were still ongoing" with LIOT, which had not yet decided whether it would back the initiative.

The no-confidence motion appears to have scant chance of success because the right-wing Les Républicains party is unlikely to back it.

The far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party is also considering tabling a no-confidence motion.

"When a government allows itself to attack the workings of democracy to this extent, it deserves censure," said its leader Marine Le Pen.

Panot said the NUPES coalition would "never abandon the fight" against the higher retirement age and would continue working towards its common goal of lowering the age to 60.

Thursday's stormy parliamentary debate on the pension reform was interrupted when news broke of a mass stabbing attack in the Alpine town of Annecy, with MPs holding a minute's silence in honour of the victims.

