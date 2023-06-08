BREAKING: Six children injured in mass stabbing in French town

Advertisement

A man is reported to have stabbed seven people in the attack in the lakeside town of Annecy, eastern France.

At least three of the injured are reported to be seriously hurt, with their condition listed as critical.

The man attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9.45am at a park near the lake in the Alps town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne and interior minister Gérald Darmanin are travelling to the area.

Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

A police source said the attacker had described himself as a Syrian asylum-seeker. The suspected attacker's identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.