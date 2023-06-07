French Word of the Day: Bébête

Advertisement

Why do I need to know bébête?

Because it can be hard to find 'light' insults in French.

What does it mean?

Bébête – roughly pronounced bay-beht – is a colloquial term you might hear a French child use. It is basically a lighter, more infantile version of the word bête (stupid, or dumb).

You might hear someone describe a goofy or corny commercial as bébête, for instance.

It is similar to the word niais, which means dumb, but in the sense that one is lacking in experience.

Bébête is not overly insulting and it does not describe someone who is malicious, but it is still not a particularly kind word to be called, so be careful when using it.

You might also hear people use this word to describe a small animal or pest, like a spider, that is perhaps annoying but ultimately harmless.

Use it like this

Le film était un peu bébête, et je n'ai pas aimé les blagues. – The film was a bit dumb and I did not like the jokes.

T'inquiète pas, le chien n'est qu’un bébête. Il t'ennuiera, mais il ne te fera pas de mal.– Don’t worry, the dog is just silly. He’ll annoy you but he won’t hurt you.