On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Mont Saint Michel - the famous Mont Saint Michel abbey in Normandy marks its 1,000-year birthday. President Emmanuel Macron will be among those visiting for the celebrations.

Tuesday

Strike day - After a break of several weeks, the next strike day in France's long-running battle over pension reform is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th. While disruption to public transport has become less intense over time, there are expected to be flight cancellations. You can keep up to date on strike information here.

Advertisement

79th anniversary of D-Day - June 6th marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day landings. There will be several events in the region on Tuesday, and later in the week as well. You can find English language guides on the Normandy tourism site. This year, the official international ceremony will take place at the British Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer.

Wednesday

Visit from Italian President - On June 7th, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Élysée Palace, to recognise the "exceptional uniting ties" between the two countries.

Thursday

Tax deadline - Those living in the French départements of 55 to 96, or an overseas département, have until Thursday, June 8th at 11.59pm to submit their tax declaration online. You can find more information about submitting your French tax declaration here.

Pensions bill - The centrist Liot group will propose a law to scrap the retirement age increase on Thursday. However, the bill has "little chance of being examined by the Assemblée" according to the head of the Assemblée Nationale, Yaël Braun-Pivet,

Friday

Festivals - The Anjou Festival, the second-biggest outdoor theatre event in France, which kicks off on June 9th and runs to July 6th, really has to get a mention in our rundown of summer events.

READ MORE: 27 festivals and events to enjoy this summer in France

Saturday

French Open - The women's final for the Roland Garros tournament will take place on June 10th at 3pm.

Sunday

French Open - The men's final for the Roland Garros tournament will take place on June 11th at 3pm.