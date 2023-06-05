French films with English subtitles to watch in June 2023

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

With four screenings planned for the month of June, as well as an opportunity to take part in the Champs Élysées Film festival and several Q&A's with cast and crew, this month has plenty to offer for those in the Paris area.

And for those who are located outside of the capital, Lost in Frenchlation has also expended to other locations, such as Biarritz, Caen, Lyon and Nice. This month, there will be screenings in Biarritz and Nice. You can keep up to date with events both inside and outside of Paris on the Lost in Frenchlation website, HERE.

Here's what's on this month in Paris:

Quand tu seras Grand - When a nursing home is forced to share space with students at a nearby school while their cafeteria is being remodelled, generations mix and things get a bit complicated. Yannick, a nursing home employee, tries to cope with a lack of funding, as day-to-day life in the nursing home changes for everyone with the addition of the students. Over time, Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer's heartwarming film showcases the inter-generational friendships that begin to form between the lonely, elderly residents and the boisterous schoolchildren.

The film will be screened on Thursday, June 8th at 8pm at the Luminor theatre in Paris' 4th arrondissement. You can arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the director.

Tickets range from €7-€11, depending on whether you qualify for any reductions. You can book in advance here.

Disco Boy - Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese, this is a film about Aleksei, who leaves his home-country of Belarus and joins the French Foreign Legion. He is sent on a mission to the Niger Delta, where he encounters a revolutionary named Jomo, who opposes the oil companies that have taken advantage of his village. Their paths cross when Jomo kidnaps French nationals, and a commando of the Foreign Legion intervenes, led by Aleksei.

The film will be screened on Friday, June 16th. Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm and to hear a short introduction by the film crew before the start of the screening at 8pm, at L'Entrepôt Cinema in Paris' 14th arrondissement.

Tickets range in price from €7 to €8.50, depending on your situation. You can find them online HERE.

You can watch the trailer with French subtitles below:

Champs Élysées Film Festival - While the film screening is still to be announced, you can mark your calendar for June 23rd because starting at 6:30pm you can come take part in the 2023 Champs Élysées Film festival, held at the Publicis Cinema overlooking the avenue and offering an unforgettable rooftop view of the Arc de Triomphe.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour and then a film screening will take place at 7:30pm followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.

Tickets range from €30 to €35, and this price gives you a seat in the theatre, as well as unlimited drinks and appetizers during the cocktail hour before. You can reserve HERE. Tickets are only available online.

Hawaii - A film by Melissa Drigeard, "Hawaii" tells the story of a group of French friends vacationing in Hawaii. Everything changes when they all receive an alert that a ballistic missile is coming for the island. Convinced they are going to die, the friends tell each other their "four truths" - confessing to things they had never told anyone before. Once they realise it was a false alarm, the damage has already been done and it's too late to turn back.

The film will be screened on Thursday, June 29th at the L'Arlequin Cinéma in the 6th arrondissement, with tickets available online from €13-€15. Arrive as early as 7pm for pre-drink and a stand-up comedy show by Hugo Gertner and Fred Eyangoh. "Hawaii' will be screened at 8pm.

Hawaii-FA-SANSDATE_VOSTen_Mix-INTERNET-ST_H264-10000_HD_Rec709G24_EV-FA_24ips_20230404 from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

In Biarritz this June

Jeanne du Barry - Directed by French cinema start Maïwenn, this period piece tells the story of Jeanne, a young working-class woman hoping to climb the rungs of the societal ladder. Once she becomes a favourite of King Louis XV, scandal and drama ensures as she moves to Versailles.

The screening will take place on Thursday, June 22nd at the Cinéma Le Royal at 8 Av. du Maréchal Foch in Biarritz. Tickets range from €4.50 - €7, and you can find them online HERE.

Arrive early at 7pm for pre-drinks, and the screening itself will start at 8pm.

In Nice this June

Jeanne du Barry - You can find the description for the film above.

In Nice, the "Jeanne du Barry" will be shown at the Cinéma Rialto theatre (4 rue de Rivoli) on Friday, June 30th, with pre-drinks starting at 7pm and the screening starting at 8pm.

You can find tickets online at the theatre's website. Tickets range in price from €7 - €8.50.