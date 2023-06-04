The 90-day rule, ID cards and second-home hotspots: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

It's a new dawn, it’s a new month, it’s a new life - in some respects - in France. From Summer festivals, the French Open and Pride Month, to a change in gas policy, and tax deadlines, this is what’s happening in France in June.

What changes about life in France in June 2023

Owning a second-home in France is a dream for many - both French and foreign alike. Some imagine a life on the Breton coastline enjoying fresh seafood and cidre, while others aspire to a chalet in the Alps.

In fact, almost 1 in 10 properties in France is a holiday home, with owners - both French and foreign - living their dream of a home by the sea or in the mountains. These are the most popular areas.

MAPS: Where in France has the largest number of second-homes

Speaking of changes, the reality of the post-Brexit world has prompted a stream of articles in UK media talking about ‘90-day loopholes’ or 'how to beat the 90-day rule'.

In brief - you can’t. We explain why here.

Mythbuster: Can you really 'cheat' the Schengen 90-day rule?

Advertisement

The French government has unveiled a plan to combat benefit fraud and medical tourism, but there is one aspect that could also affect foreigners who live in France - a requirement for a French ID card in order to use the carte vitale health card.

So what does it mean for anyone legally resident in France who does not have an ID card?

Will you need a French ID card to use the carte vitale?

On top of that, the French government has laid out plans to tighten residency requirements when it comes to allowing people to access social welfare in France such as unemployment benefits. We examine what that involves.

France to tighten residency requirements for access to social benefits

Enough with the administrative nightmare that is France. Let’s round off with some important stuff. From doors to sex aids, coffee styles to fried potatoes - when speaking English many things are described as 'French' - but what do the French themselves call French kissing, French doors, French toast and French letters (to name but a few)?

How do the French talk about 'French' kisses, doors and manicures?