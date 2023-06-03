Inside France: Champagne, spritzes and why French admin always wins

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

There are no loopholes

UK media have this week been publishing articles on 'loopholes' to the 90-day rule - but when you actually read them, you can't help but notice that these so-called loopholes all involve either leaving the Schengen zone after 90 days, getting a visitor visa or moving to the EU full time. So the exact opposite of a loophole and in fact just following the rules.

At the last count the European Commission employed 32,000 staff, a significant proportion of whom are trained lawyers, so it's probably unlikely that a travel influencer will find a loophole that they have missed.

Of the readers who contact The Local after experiencing problems with French admin, the most common cause is that people believe they have found a loophole to rules around tax, residency or inheritance law and then find out that this so-called loophole is causing them problems with a different section of French admin.

My advice? French bureaucracy always wins. Just accept it . . .

Champagne wars

This week's Talking France delves in to one of my favourite topics - Champagne wars, and why the Champagne industry's lawyers are feared around the world.

Plus the increasing worry in France over the rise of the far right, strengthening of Franco-Irish ties, why France has so many second homes and things to do in June. Sadly my slightly NSFW joke about American beer did not survive the edit. Listen here or on the link below.

Forgetting foreigners

It's not received much attention in the French media, but for foreigners in France the announcement that you may need a French ID card (only available to French citizens) in order to use a carte vitale (the crucial card that entitles you to state-funded healthcare) is a deeply worrying one. As is often the case, there was barely any detail given in this announcement.

Personally I think this was a case of yet another minister (in this case social security minister Gabriel Attal) forgetting that there are foreigners legally resident in France who won't have access to a French ID card. It's not unusual or surprising that politicians direct their announcements towards French citizens, but it does create unnecessary worry for foreigners living here.

We have asked the finance ministry what the option will be for foreigners with no French ID card, so I guess we'll see . . .

Spritz season

And now it's June, we're definitely into the summer - my local swimming pool has its roof open during the day so it must be official - and in France that means rosé and spritzes. Santé !

