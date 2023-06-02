La Belle Vie: Neighbours' day, the curious case of 'French tacos' and taking a swim

Advertisement

This Friday marks a special event in France's calendar - it is la fête des voisins, otherwise known as neighbours' day. Meeting your neighbours often feels limited to chance hallway encounters. As such, it feels like the perfect moment to have a day centred around saying more than just 'bonjour' to your neighbours, though it is fair to say that neighbour's day is not for everyone...

Occasionally, I run into my neighbours at our nearby boulangerie. In fact, in my neighbourhood there are two boulangeries directly across from one another on either side of the street below the building. When we first moved, I kept noticing my neighbours opting for one of the boulangeries over the other. Turns out the building secret was knowing which one was home to the most fresh baguettes.

This might not be surprising, given the important role baguettes play in French life. Over 10 billion are consumed every year in France, coming out to about 320 per second.

Baguettes are also one of the few foods that will not get you any weird looks if you eat them while walking on the street in France. If you tried to do so with France's de-facto national fast food - the French tacos - you would probably end up with a few stains on your shirt.

If you have spent some time in France, then you have likely noticed the restaurant 'O'Tacos', or you have maybe seen corner shops advertising French tacos, but if you go inside hoping for an 'al pastor' Mexican-style taco, you will be sorely disappointed. The French tacos is its own beast - and when I say beast I mean it - an average French tacos clocks in at about 1,348 calories.

Another unique thing about France - besides its (in my opinion) somewhat blasphemous take on the taco - is its obsession with private pools. The country is second in the world, just behind the United States, for the sheer number of private pools owned. As of May 2023, that added up to one private swimming pool for every 20 people in France (compared to 1 for every 33 people in the US).

While many French people do love taking a dip, a big part of the private swimming pool craze here is the fact that they have been made available to people from all backgrounds, not just the wealthy.

Some of us are not private pool owners (sadly), but if you live in the Paris area, there are many public pools worth visiting. If you’re wondering where to go this summer, look no further than the comprehensive guide book: “Paris à la nage : Guide des piscines parisiennes" by authors Colombe and Marine Schneck.

Together, they tested all of Paris’ 42 pools, rating them on criteria such as: the length, width and depth of the pool, number of swimming lanes, the water temperature, presence of a sunroof, access to outdoor space, cleanliness, disability access, locker rooms, and showers.

And finally, if swimming in open water while admiring marine life is more your cup of tea, then check out the snorkelling expert and writer Nigel Thomas' tips for where to enjoy crystal blue waters in France.

One very interesting place to go is Cannes - yes the site of the famous film festival. It is also home to a fascinating underwater museum with six monumental structures.

