Côntrole technique: France to finally bring in roadworthiness check for two-wheeled vehicles

France's Conseil d'Etat - the body that acts as the legal adviser to the executive branch - has given the government a two month deadline, from June 1st, to issue a decree introducing roadworthiness tests for motorised two-wheeled vehicles.

As such, France's Minister for Transport, Clément Beaune, said he would announce a timetable and procedures for the test (contrôle technique) in the coming days.

As of Friday, it was still unclear when exactly motorcycles and scooters will be required to have undergone roadworthiness tests.

The EU law on regular safety checks for two-wheel motorised vehicles with two, three or four wheels holding a cylinder capacity of more than 125 cm3 was supposed to take effect from January 1, 2022, but was kicked into the long grass by government decree following protests from motorcyclists’ groups.

Since then, there has been a lot of back and forth regarding the implementation of the contrôle technique, which is already required for cars and other four-wheeled vehicles.

Environmental groups, like Respire, told Franceinfo that they welcomed the decision to enforce a two-month deadline, saying they have been "fighting for two years to ensure compliance with European law".

But for the French federation of angry motorcyclists (FFMC, or Fédération française des motards en colère), who has opposed the roadworthiness tests, there are concerns about the deadline of two months, and how it could be difficult to implement new regulations in such a short timeframe.

"It's going to be implemented in a hurry", Céline Aubrun, a representative for the FFMC, told Franceinfo.

As of 2022, an estimated 2.5 million people hold motorbike licences in France – and another 1.5 million use scooters and other motorised two-wheelers which do not require a full motorcycle permit.