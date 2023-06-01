PODCAST: The rising costs of second homes in France and how Franco-Irish ties have strengthened since Brexit
The Talking France podcast is back with an episode that moves from the rise of the French far-right to 'Champagne wars' between France and the US, train tickets to Ireland, ID for foreigners and why there are so many second homes in France.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points in France.
Like any good evening (or lunch) this episode begins with Champagne - specifically the team of hardcore Champagne lawyers who recently had a shipment of American beer destroyed.
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below
We're looking at why France and Ireland are enhancing their links, the 'Brexit benefit' to French ports and the European night train routes that are on offer this summer.
Turning to politics, we're talking about why France's president and prime minister are publicly arguing about Philippe Pétain - a man who has been dead for 70 years - and what this says about the rise of the far-right in France.
And France is a nation of second homes - almost one in 10 French properties is a maison sécondaire - the team at The Local covers the cultural factors at play, and what you need to know if you are a second-home owner in France (or hope to be one some day).
Finally, we're looking at the rules on ID for foreigners in France, and how to save yourself from time-consuming checks.
You can find the complete series of Talking France HERE, and don't forget to leave a review or spread the wor dif you like what you hear.
