Flights cancelled in France's latest pension strike

After a break of several weeks, the next strike day in France's long-running battle over pension reform is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th.

Disruption from one-day mass strikes has become less severe over time, but on Thursday the French civil aviation authority announced that flights in and out of Paris Orly, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes airports will be affected by walk-outs from air traffic controllers. Paris Charles de Gaulle airport will not be affected.

The Direction générale de l'aviation civile (DGAC) has requested that airlines cancel 33 percent of flights in and out of Paris Orly airport, and 20 percent of flights in and out of Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes

Flights that pass over French airspace could also be affected.

The DGAC advised travellers to postpone their journey if possible.

#Perturbations | Mouvement social national interprofessionnel du 6 juin 2023. pic.twitter.com/eEdql7NkwY — Direction générale de l'aviation civile 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) June 1, 2023

The disruption will last from the evening of Monday, June 5th to the morning of Wednesday, June 7th, with the possibility of knock-on effects later in the week.

The DGAC tells airlines to cancel a certain percentage of flights, and then it is up to airlines to decide which flights to cancel. The airlines generally try to protect long-haul flights to minimise disruption.

Anyone with a flight booked is advised to contact their airline.

June 6th marks the latest in a series of one-day strikes that have gripped the country since January over Emmanuel Macron's reforms to the French pension system, including raising the pension age from 62 to 64. The reform has now passed into law, but political opponents have a final opportunity to try and block it in parliament on June 8th.

It's likely that June 6th will also see some level of disruption on the national rail network and city public transport - full details will be published on Monday.

There will also be marches and demos in towns and cities around France.

