French Word of the Day: Hélas
This French word can be found in old novels, and your friend's dramatic recounting of their most recent administrative hurdle.
Why do I need to know hélas?
Because despite being quite old-fashioned, you might hear someone slip this word into the middle of their sentence.
What does it mean?
Hélas – roughly pronounced ay-lass – is an interjection that you are likely to see if you are reading a French novel, or hear, if someone is telling a particularly dramatic story.
Hélas is used in a manner very similar to the English term ‘alas’ - as an interjection in the middle of a sentence or thought, though typically before describing something unfortunate or upsetting. In fact, the English term likely arose from the French one during the Middle Ages.
A French synonym might be malheureusement (unfortunately).
It's common in novels, especially historic ones, while in spoken French, you might hear it more sarcastically, as it is a bit old-fashioned. If your friend is feeling a bit theatrical in their storytelling, then they might pop hélas in for dramatic effect.
Use it like this
J'ai fait le tour à la recherche d'un parking pendant une heure et, hélas, juste au moment où j'ai trouvé ma place, quelqu'un d'autre l'a prise. – I drove around in the parking lot for an hour, and alas, just when I found a spot, someone else took it.
L'écrivain du début du XXe siècle a écrit plus de 20 chefs-d'œuvre, mais hélas, il n'a jamais été reconnu de son vivant. – The early 20th century writer wrote over 20 masterpieces, but alas, he was never recognised in his lifetime.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know hélas?
Because despite being quite old-fashioned, you might hear someone slip this word into the middle of their sentence.
What does it mean?
Hélas – roughly pronounced ay-lass – is an interjection that you are likely to see if you are reading a French novel, or hear, if someone is telling a particularly dramatic story.
Hélas is used in a manner very similar to the English term ‘alas’ - as an interjection in the middle of a sentence or thought, though typically before describing something unfortunate or upsetting. In fact, the English term likely arose from the French one during the Middle Ages.
A French synonym might be malheureusement (unfortunately).
It's common in novels, especially historic ones, while in spoken French, you might hear it more sarcastically, as it is a bit old-fashioned. If your friend is feeling a bit theatrical in their storytelling, then they might pop hélas in for dramatic effect.
Use it like this
J'ai fait le tour à la recherche d'un parking pendant une heure et, hélas, juste au moment où j'ai trouvé ma place, quelqu'un d'autre l'a prise. – I drove around in the parking lot for an hour, and alas, just when I found a spot, someone else took it.
L'écrivain du début du XXe siècle a écrit plus de 20 chefs-d'œuvre, mais hélas, il n'a jamais été reconnu de son vivant. – The early 20th century writer wrote over 20 masterpieces, but alas, he was never recognised in his lifetime.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.