On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Pentecost – Monday was officially a public holiday in France, though a bit of a strange one as, unusually, not everyone gets the day off.

Tuesday

Plastic pollution – from May 29th until June 3rd, Paris will host the second round of negotiations to build an international legally binding instrument to help put an end to plastic pollution.

Wednesday

No smokes – May 31st is World No Tobacco Day. The number of regular smokers in France is falling, but - according to the latest figures 24 percent of people aged 15 and over still spark up. This is the day to remind them why it's a bad idea.

Energy cheque – Anyone with a wood-burning stove has until May 31st to claim a - means-tested - energy cheque to help cover the cost of heating over the winter. You can find more information here.

University – Students hoping to attend university in the autumn have until May 31st to apply for a scholarship or student accommodation for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Thursday

Tax deadlines – If you live in départements 20 to 54, you have until June 1st at 11.59pm to file your online tax declaration. For those living in the départements of 55 to 96, or an overseas département, you have until June 8th at 11.59pm to submit yours online. You can find more information about submitting your French tax declaration here.

Fire risks – Meteo-France will publish a daily département-by-département bulletin of wildfire risk in France from June 1st. Similar to its weather warnings, the risk of wildfires in each département will be classified using a colour coded system, from green (low risk), through yellow (moderate) and orange (heightened), to red (very high).

Online cancellation – From June 1st, consumers will be able to cancel subscriptions (gas, electricity, magazines, internet, etc) or insurance or mutual insurance policies that they take out online more easily, in particular by means of a "cancellation button " that has to be easy to access on the professional's website.

Friday

La Fête des Voisins – Celebrate your neighbours, and share a moment of conviviality with each other and even perhaps make new friends.

Garden parties – More than 2,000 public and private gardens across the country open their doors from June 2nd to 4th for the 20th Rendez-Vous Aux Jardins event.

Saturday

Nuit Blanche – The event in which Paris stays up way past its bedtime - when Parisians, Franciliens and visitors can enjoy an eclectic arts programme by, hopefully, the light of a silvery moon.

The Seine, the river that runs through the city is at the centre of attention for this year’s 21st edition of the event that turns the streets into an art gallery.

Top 14 rugby – The first of two post-season play-off barrage round matches kicks off, between the side that finished third in the Top 14, and the side that finished sixth. The winner gets to meet the side that finished first in the league next Friday in San Sebastian, northern Spain, in the first semi-final.

Sunday

Mother’s Day – Children, especially grown-up children, don't forget it’s Mother’s Day in France on Sunday. If you live in or near Paris, and are stuck for ideas, we may have something for you…

Top 14 rugby part two – The second post-season play-off barrage round match, between the side that finished fourth in the Top 14, and the side that finished fifth. The winner gets to meet the side that finished second in the league next Saturday in San Sebastian, northern Spain, in the second semi-final.