Border rules, citizenship and a food crime: essential articles for life in France

May is coming to an end, June is near, and thoughts turn to that long-awaited summer break - and, as sure as strikes are strikes that means concern over border delays. This week problems in passport control at Paris' Charles De Gaulle airport hit the headlines. Should travellers be worried about ongoing issues this summer?

Travel to France: Will there be French border delays this summer?

Speaking of spending time in France… Non-EU visitors to the country - which since Brexit includes Britons - are restricted to stays of less than 90 days in every 180, unless they have a visa. But just how seriously does France enforce this rule?

Reader question: How seriously does France enforce the 90-day rule?

People with strong ties to France or long-term residents may decide, at some point, to apply for French citizenship and become French - but this process is not for the faint-hearted. Applying to become French requires a lot of paperwork and proof that you meet the requirements - but when all that is done comes the feared interview which involves a (very) wide range of questions. We asked readers of The Local about their experiences.

Philosophy and cheese: What you might be asked in a French citizenship interview

In 2017 France added the droit à la déconnexion (the right to disconnect) to the country's Labour Code. It is often cited as an example of the country's strict workplace culture - but in reality the law is more complicated than it first appears.

Right to disconnect: Is it illegal for French bosses to contact workers out-of-hours?

The French government is set to increase enforcement of the wildfire-prevention works that are the legal obligation of property owners. Here’s what you need to know.

Wildfire prevention: The legal obligations for French property owners

France has a reputation as a gourmet paradise. But it doesn’t get everything right. Far from it. We give you - and try to explain - French tacos…

France's national fast food: What exactly are 'French tacos'?