Paris police fire tear gas on protesters at oil giant's meeting
Police in Paris have fired tear gas to disperse climate protesters trying to block an annual general meeting of French oil giant TotalEnergies.
After giving three warnings on loudhailers, officers used tear gas on the activists, who were sitting on the road outside the meeting venue in an upscale Paris district, in a bid to stop people entering.
Dozens of protesters had converged around the Salle Pleyel venue, in the 8th arrondissement, from dawn, in a protest called by a coalition of non-governmental organisations.
🔴 Après #BP et Shell, l’AG électrique de #TotalEnergies à Paris. Le géant français des hydrocarbures ciblé par un groupe d'associations Green et une partie de ses actionnaires en désaccord avec la politique climatique de #Total en #Ouganda @ClementLanot — Ulysse Paris (@ulyssepariser) May 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5mSKqWVy3u
They chanted slogans such as "All we want is to knock down Total" and "One, two and three degrees, we have Total to thank".
Similar protests have taken place at recent meetings of other oil giants, such as BP and Shell.
Oil majors BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies have together posted profits of more than $40 billion in this quarter.
