Violence risks 'uncivilising' France, warns Macron

"We must be uncompromising on the fundamentals. There is no legitimate violence, whether verbal or against people," Macron told ministers at a cabinet meeting.

"We have to work from top to bottom to counteract this uncivilising process," he added, in comments first reported by daily Le Parisien and confirmed to AFP by a person present in the meeting room.

Macron was "calling society to order," a person close to the president told Le Parisien anonymously, adding that "politicians aren't the only ones responsible" for reducing violence.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday participated in a minute's silence for a nurse slain Monday in the eastern city of Reims, in a knife attack by a man suffering from psychiatric problems.

Macron was to travel on Thursday to Roubaix in northern France, to pay respects to three policemen killed in a Sunday car crash with a man under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

This week's violence follows assaults on elected officials, including a mayor in western France who stepped down after an arson attack on his house.

Opponents of an accommodation centre for asylum seekers in the town of Saint-Brevin-les-Pins are believed to have set the fire.

Other officials including MPs have had their constituency offices vandalised for political motives amid seen fierce protests over Macron's unpopular pension reform.