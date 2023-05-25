PODCAST: Border queues, immigration row and how French cities are pushing out cars

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and politics expert John Lichfield to look at all the latest news and talking points in France.

After a very brief period of calm, the French government is embroiled in another row - this time about its new immigration bill. We're taking a look at what's in the bill - including language tests for foreigners in France - and why it has provoked a minor political crisis.

The French city of Lyon has this week announced plans to increase parking charges for heavy vehicles like SUVs - but it's far from the only French city that is trying to get people out of their cars and onto public transport, bikes or their own two feet.

We're taking a look at the car-free plans of French cities, and why the car is such a political hot potato in rural France.

After long queues at border control at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport this week, we're looking at whether France is ready to deal with the peak tourist season this summer - and the huge crowds expected for the Olympics in 2024.

Talking of the Olympics, we're talking about the "ambitious, audacious" opening ceremony that is planned, and how you can get free tickets for it.

And finally, we're heading to the Franco-Spanish border to look at weird traditions with cows, human-bear hybrids and an island with rotating nationality.

