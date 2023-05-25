PODCAST: Border queues, immigration row and how French cities are pushing out cars
The Talking France podcast is back with a new episode looking at all the news and talking points from France - from delays at border control to car-free French cities and the huge row over France's new immigration bill, via weird traditions on the Franco-Spanish border and the latest on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and politics expert John Lichfield to look at all the latest news and talking points in France.
After a very brief period of calm, the French government is embroiled in another row - this time about its new immigration bill. We're taking a look at what's in the bill - including language tests for foreigners in France - and why it has provoked a minor political crisis.
You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below
The French city of Lyon has this week announced plans to increase parking charges for heavy vehicles like SUVs - but it's far from the only French city that is trying to get people out of their cars and onto public transport, bikes or their own two feet.
We're taking a look at the car-free plans of French cities, and why the car is such a political hot potato in rural France.
After long queues at border control at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport this week, we're looking at whether France is ready to deal with the peak tourist season this summer - and the huge crowds expected for the Olympics in 2024.
Talking of the Olympics, we're talking about the "ambitious, audacious" opening ceremony that is planned, and how you can get free tickets for it.
And finally, we're heading to the Franco-Spanish border to look at weird traditions with cows, human-bear hybrids and an island with rotating nationality.
You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, and if you like what you hear, please consider leaving a review, sharing episodes on social media or just telling your friends and family about us.
Comments
See Also
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and politics expert John Lichfield to look at all the latest news and talking points in France.
After a very brief period of calm, the French government is embroiled in another row - this time about its new immigration bill. We're taking a look at what's in the bill - including language tests for foreigners in France - and why it has provoked a minor political crisis.
You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below
The French city of Lyon has this week announced plans to increase parking charges for heavy vehicles like SUVs - but it's far from the only French city that is trying to get people out of their cars and onto public transport, bikes or their own two feet.
We're taking a look at the car-free plans of French cities, and why the car is such a political hot potato in rural France.
After long queues at border control at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport this week, we're looking at whether France is ready to deal with the peak tourist season this summer - and the huge crowds expected for the Olympics in 2024.
Talking of the Olympics, we're talking about the "ambitious, audacious" opening ceremony that is planned, and how you can get free tickets for it.
And finally, we're heading to the Franco-Spanish border to look at weird traditions with cows, human-bear hybrids and an island with rotating nationality.
You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, and if you like what you hear, please consider leaving a review, sharing episodes on social media or just telling your friends and family about us.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience, ask questions to our journalists or suggest ideas for future articles.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.