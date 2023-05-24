Rare parachute jump over Paris the prize for hard-working trio

Advertisement

Flights below 2,000m over the capital have been outlawed since 1948, which means that this stunt required special permission from the préfecture de police de Paris.

The parachute drop is part of an awards ceremony at the École Militaire.

In a press release, the prefecture said that "on the occasion of the award ceremony of the Armed Forces Youth Prize, at the École Militaire in Paris and at the request of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, a specialised company will fly over the area and proceed to a drop of three parachutists.”

The overflight operation will be carried out by a twin-engine helicopter and is scheduled to last 1 hour and 45 minutes, between 7.30pm and 9.15pm.

“In order to drop the parachutists over the École Militaire site, the aircraft will climb to a maximum altitude of 1,493 m in a working area located between the Île aux Cygnes, the National Assembly, the Necker hospital and the Blomet swimming pool," the prefecture’s statement said.

The parachute jump prize is a special award for an action undertaken between a military and civilian organisation such a school, local community or an association.