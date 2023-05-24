Paris Olympic committee announces new ticket sales

Advertisement

Phase two of the tickets sales - which, like phase 1 is organised in a lottery-style draw for slots on the ticket sales website - is still ongoing, but organisers on Tuesday announced an extra sales period over the summer.

This phase will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will include 200,000 tickets at €24. An exact date has not been announced.

The first two phases of sales have seen extremely high demand that left many disappointed - even those who managed to get a sales slot found that their chosen events were sold out, or only the highest-price tickets were left.

The organising committee also announced the opening date for sales for Paralympic tickets - October 9th.

For the Paralympics, tickets will begin at €15 and will not exceed €100 for a standard ticket.

In total 2.8 million tickets will go on sale, 500,000 of them at €15.

