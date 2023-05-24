Paris Olympic committee announces new ticket sales
After extremely high demand for the draw for Olympic tickets left many disappointed, Paris 2024 organisers have announced an extra sales period this summer, including €24 tickets for 10 different sports.
Phase two of the tickets sales - which, like phase 1 is organised in a lottery-style draw for slots on the ticket sales website - is still ongoing, but organisers on Tuesday announced an extra sales period over the summer.
This phase will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will include 200,000 tickets at €24. An exact date has not been announced.
The first two phases of sales have seen extremely high demand that left many disappointed - even those who managed to get a sales slot found that their chosen events were sold out, or only the highest-price tickets were left.
READ ALSO Paris Olympics: How can I get tickets?
The organising committee also announced the opening date for sales for Paralympic tickets - October 9th.
For the Paralympics, tickets will begin at €15 and will not exceed €100 for a standard ticket.
In total 2.8 million tickets will go on sale, 500,000 of them at €15.
Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris during the 2024 Olympics
Comments
See Also
Phase two of the tickets sales - which, like phase 1 is organised in a lottery-style draw for slots on the ticket sales website - is still ongoing, but organisers on Tuesday announced an extra sales period over the summer.
This phase will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will include 200,000 tickets at €24. An exact date has not been announced.
The first two phases of sales have seen extremely high demand that left many disappointed - even those who managed to get a sales slot found that their chosen events were sold out, or only the highest-price tickets were left.
READ ALSO Paris Olympics: How can I get tickets?
The organising committee also announced the opening date for sales for Paralympic tickets - October 9th.
For the Paralympics, tickets will begin at €15 and will not exceed €100 for a standard ticket.
In total 2.8 million tickets will go on sale, 500,000 of them at €15.
Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris during the 2024 Olympics
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience, ask questions to our journalists or suggest ideas for future articles.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.