On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Tax deadline - today is the deadline for the annual income tax declaration if you are making your declaration on paper. For those doing the declaration online, the deadline is lat May or early June, depending on where you live. Meanwhile the deadline for the property tax declaration is June 30th.

Matignon meetings - after meeting trade unions last week, prime minister Elisabeth Borne from Monday begins meeting businesses associations to discuss plans for new social policies, including expanding France's profit-sharing rules.

Tuesday

Reparations for anti-Semitism victims - the Senate will examine a new law aimed at simplifying and speeding up the process of restitution for victims or family members of victims of anti-Semitic persecution during World War II, including property seizures.

Climate crisis plan - launch of the public consultation for France's plan to tackle the climate crisis.

Wednesday

Foreign interference - Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement National party, will appear before the parliamentary commission on foreign interference.

Solidarity march - march in support of Yannick Morez, the mayor of the western French town of Saint-Brevin-les-Pins who resigned after an arson attack at his home. His town had become a focus for extreme right activity over the creation of a new welcome centre for asylum seekers.

Thursday

Uber files - government ministers Olivier Dusspot, Clément Beaune and Elisabeth Borne will appear before a parliamentary committee examining the 'Uber files' - the leaked documents that revealed how the ride-sharing company Uber expanded into Europe.

Saturday

Cannes film festival - the annual film festival closes on Saturday, after two weeks of premieres, parties and the odd protest.

Sunday

French Open - the opening day of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros courts in Paris. It runs until June 11th. In France the tournament is known by the ground name as 'le Roland-Garros'.

. . . and another holiday

Workers in France endure a five-day week this week, after three consecutive weeks with public holidays. However there is another holiday on Monday, May 29th.

This is the Christian festival of Pentecost, although its status is complicated in France, and not everyone gets the day off.

Pentecost: The 'holiday' when some people work for free