First deadline for filing of French tax declaration

The annual income tax declaration must be completed by virtually everyone who lives in France - even those who have no income here (for example retirees living on a pension from another country).

The deadline to have to declaration completed varies according to where you live and how you file your declaration.

The end of Monday, May 22nd is the deadline for anyone who is filing on paper - which includes most people who are filing the declaration for the first time.

READ ALSO How to file your 2023 French income tax declaration

The process is now largely online, but there are also exemptions for people who do not have internet access or those not confident on completing the process online.

You can find the full tax calendar HERE.

The annual declaration should include details of all your income, even that from outside France.

You can find full details on how to complete the form HERE and further information in our tax section HERE.

The income tax declaration is separate to the property tax declaration - a new requirement for 2023 that everyone who owns property in France - including second-home owners who live in another country - must complete. Full details HERE.