Inside France: Rising violence, business skills and a presidential crush

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Civility

This week in France we're talking about manners and civility. Not because of the French reputation for rudeness - I've always found that most French people, even Parisians, are perfectly polite and in fact the politesse of greetings etc are in my opinion more observed in France than the UK.

No, this discussion is about civility in politics - and in comes as the great-nephew of Brigitte Macron was attacked and beaten in his hometown of Amiens, apparently because of his connection to the president.

It has sparked debate because attacks on elected officials are increasing - with MPs and local mayors reporting a steep increase in vandalism at their offices and even, thankfully more rare, instances of physical attacks. This all comes as a mayor in western France resigned after an arson attack at his home.

Things are, thankfully, not at the stage when elected all officials require bodyguards, but it does seem to be a worrying trend.

'Attractive' France

France is still the subject of lazy stereotypes about its workforce - they're always either on strike or at lunch, apparently - but it seems that business leaders don't agree, as France took the crown for the most new foreign direct investment in Europe for the fourth year running.

Advertisement

There are caveats to this of course - France was starting from a low base, and the investment doesn't create as many jobs as in neighbouring Germany - but this 'business friendly' France is really down to the vision of Emmanuel Macron.

You can argue whether it's a good thing or not, but it's relatively unusual to see a single person change the image of country to such an extent.

OPINION: Macron has made a start, but France's 'reindustrialisation' must move faster

Talking France

We talk about this in more detail - along with politics expert John Lichfield - in this week's podcast, as well as discussing whether French drivers really deserve their terrible reputation, how priorité à droite actually works, what lies beneath the surface glamour of Cannes and some ideas for things to do this summer.

Listen here or on the link below.

Language learning tip of the week

If you want to brush up your French swearing, simply head to the Metro on the day there is a breakdown on the line. The delayed commuter next to me as I navigated a badly disrupted Line 11 provided a free masterclass on the many different ways the French use 'putain'. My language horizons have been truly broadened.

Advertisement

Video of the week

We're used to the famously tactile Macron creating 'bromance' headlines when he greets other world leaders with hugs, but in this (possibly selectively edited but still amusing) footage, it seems that the shoe was on the other foot when the president visited Iceland for the Council of Europe summit.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.