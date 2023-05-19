French word of the Day: Obvie
If you think about it, it’s obvious
Why do I need to know obvie?
Actually, you don’t. As an English speaker, it should come naturally to you, even as you read it for the very first time.
What does it mean?
Obvie - pronounced ob - vee - may be useful for bac students as they prepare for their upcoming philosophy exam, as it describes something, including a word or a line of argument, that is self-evident, whose meaning and understanding is clear and obvious.
It comes straight from the latin, obvius.
However, in more everyday French, if you want to say that something is obvious, you say 'c'est évident' or if you're saying 'obviously' that would be the very widely used évidemment.
Do not confuse obvie with obvié - which is the past participle of the verb obvier, which means to correct or remedy [a situation].
Use it like this
Je trouve cela parfaitement obvie - I find this perfectly obvious
Le sens obvie d’un terme - The obvious meaning of a term
