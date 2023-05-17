PODCAST: French driving laws explained and has Macron made France more attractive?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and political expert John Lichfield (while reporter Genevieve Mansfield takes a well-earned break) to look at all the latest news and talking points from France.

We'll start with tax cuts - who gets those €2 billion in middle class tax cuts announced by Emmanuel Macron - and can France really afford it?

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen in the player below.

Talking of the (property-owning) middle classes, we also have some advice for people thinking of renting out their French property on Airbnb.

French leaders have been at Versailles this weekend seducing (in the financial sense) foreign investors - so we're taking a look at how France got from being the country that foreign businesses leaders love to slag off as one of lazy workers and incomprehensible rules to the number 1 destination in Europe for new foreign investment.

Talking of international reputations - are French drivers really as bad as the stereotype suggests? And how does priorité à droite work?

And just in case that seems a bit serious, we're also taking a look at some of the fun stuff to do this summer in France and you can find some great suggestions in the article below.

You can find all episodes of Talking France HERE