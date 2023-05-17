Advertisement

French Word of the Day For Members

French Word of the Day: Embrouillamini

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected] • 17 May, 2023 Updated Wed 17 May 2023 10:40 CEST
French Word of the Day: Embrouillamini
French Word of the Day: Embrouillamini

What you see when you’ve open your teenage child’s bedroom door for the first time in a few days

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Embrouillamini?

It’s the mot juste if you’re confused and in a bit of a muddle

So, what does it mean?

Embrouillamini - pronounced an - broo - ya - mee - nee - may be frightening for early French learners but it's a perfectly poetic phrase. Like a lot of French words, the double L is pronounced as a 'y' sound.

Appropriately perhaps for a word that challenges French and foreign spellers alike, it means confusion.

Specifically it means confusion, disorder or a complicated and unwanted situation that’s difficult to understand. Like the state of your teenager’s bedroom…

Use it like this

Quel embrouillamini ! What a mess !

Quand le policier arriva sur place, il ne comprit rien à cet embrouillamini - When the policeman arrived at the scene, he could not understand the confusion

Il en est résulté un embrouillamini qu'il est bien en peine lui-même de démêler - The result is a muddle that he is at pains to untangle

Advertisement

More

#French Word of the Day

Comments

The Local France 2023/05/17 10:40

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also