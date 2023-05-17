French Word of the Day: Embrouillamini
What you see when you’ve open your teenage child’s bedroom door for the first time in a few days
Why do I need to know Embrouillamini?
It’s the mot juste if you’re confused and in a bit of a muddle
So, what does it mean?
Embrouillamini - pronounced an - broo - ya - mee - nee - may be frightening for early French learners but it's a perfectly poetic phrase. Like a lot of French words, the double L is pronounced as a 'y' sound.
Appropriately perhaps for a word that challenges French and foreign spellers alike, it means confusion.
Specifically it means confusion, disorder or a complicated and unwanted situation that’s difficult to understand. Like the state of your teenager’s bedroom…
Use it like this
Quel embrouillamini ! What a mess !
Quand le policier arriva sur place, il ne comprit rien à cet embrouillamini - When the policeman arrived at the scene, he could not understand the confusion
Il en est résulté un embrouillamini qu'il est bien en peine lui-même de démêler - The result is a muddle that he is at pains to untangle
See Also
Why do I need to know Embrouillamini?
It’s the mot juste if you’re confused and in a bit of a muddle
So, what does it mean?
Embrouillamini - pronounced an - broo - ya - mee - nee - may be frightening for early French learners but it's a perfectly poetic phrase. Like a lot of French words, the double L is pronounced as a 'y' sound.
Appropriately perhaps for a word that challenges French and foreign spellers alike, it means confusion.
Specifically it means confusion, disorder or a complicated and unwanted situation that’s difficult to understand. Like the state of your teenager’s bedroom…
Use it like this
Quel embrouillamini ! What a mess !
Quand le policier arriva sur place, il ne comprit rien à cet embrouillamini - When the policeman arrived at the scene, he could not understand the confusion
Il en est résulté un embrouillamini qu'il est bien en peine lui-même de démêler - The result is a muddle that he is at pains to untangle
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.