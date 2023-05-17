French Word of the Day: Embrouillamini

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Embrouillamini?

It’s the mot juste if you’re confused and in a bit of a muddle

So, what does it mean?

Embrouillamini - pronounced an - broo - ya - mee - nee - may be frightening for early French learners but it's a perfectly poetic phrase. Like a lot of French words, the double L is pronounced as a 'y' sound.

Appropriately perhaps for a word that challenges French and foreign spellers alike, it means confusion.

Specifically it means confusion, disorder or a complicated and unwanted situation that’s difficult to understand. Like the state of your teenager’s bedroom…

Use it like this

Quel embrouillamini ! What a mess !

Quand le policier arriva sur place, il ne comprit rien à cet embrouillamini - When the policeman arrived at the scene, he could not understand the confusion

Il en est résulté un embrouillamini qu'il est bien en peine lui-même de démêler - The result is a muddle that he is at pains to untangle