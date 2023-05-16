Boss of Brigitte Macron's family chocolate shop beaten up

Advertisement

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux was set upon by anti-government protesters on Monday evening outside the famed Trogneux chocolate shop in Amiens, northern France, his father told AFP.

The 30-year-old was hit on the head, arms and legs by his aggressors, who insulted "the president, his wife and our family" before running away, Jean-Alexandre Trogneux said.

"They've crossed the line. I'm flabbergasted," he added, saying his son was being checked by a doctor and was awaiting the results of a scan.

Local police said they had arrested eight people after the attack, which took place shortly after President Macron had appeared for an interview on the country's main TV news programme at 8pm on Monday evening.

Brigitte Macron's family have run the Jean Trogneux chocolate shop in the centre of her home city of Amiens for six generations, specialising in a sugary local almond-based treat known as the Amiens Macaron.

She met her husband while he was a pupil and she was a teacher at a private school in the city in the 1990s.

The Trogneux family business, which has since expanded around northern France, has been repeatedly targeted by protesters during Macron's six years in power amid rumours - repeatedly denied - that the first family have a financial interest in the company.

Macron has sparked the biggest demonstrations in a generation over reforms to the pension system, which include raising the retirement age to rise to 64 from 62 later this year.

During protests in April, a fire was started at one of his favourite restaurants in Paris, the upmarket La Rotonde brasserie.

The unrest during protests in recent years, as well as attacks on the offices of local and national lawmakers, have sparked debate about whether the country is growing more intolerant and prone to violence.

The mayor of a village in western France announced his resignation last week after a suspected arson attack on his home, causing an outcry among fellow politicians.

Yannick Morez from the village of Saint Brevin had been repeatedly targeted by far-right activists over his support for a local centre for refugees.

Interior ministry statistics showed that reported acts of physical or verbal violence against lawmakers increased by 32 percent year-on-year in 2022, when the country held parliamentary and presidential elections.