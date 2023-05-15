Paris Metro scammer arrested after selling €150 'super ticket' to American tourists

Advertisement

The 30-year-old was arrested in Paris' Third Arrondissement after a police officer caught him selling the standard single Metro ticket to a couple of American tourists, aged 74 and 76.

Police say it is possible that many more people have fallen victim to the scam, in which he sold the single ticket claiming that it was a six-day pass allowing unlimited travel.

The man, who was already known to police for similar swindles, has admitted attempted fraud. As he is a non French national he has been served with an order to leave the country.

Paris tourists are frequently the targets of pickpockets and scammers, particularly on public transport.

In Paris, a single ticket costs €1.90 and a carnet of 10 tickets can be bought via an app or travel pass for €16.90. The carnet of 10 cardboard tickets is being phased out, but tourists can still buy multiple tickets at a time from machines in the Metro, bus or tram stations which can be used across the transport network.

The city of Paris also offers a variety of apps and travel cards that can be used by visitors to make travel by public transport easier.

A monthly Navigo pass that allows unlimited travel throughout Paris and the greater Paris region costs €84.10.

